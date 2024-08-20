Strengthening statistics: Why India needs periodic and reliable data

As reported by this newspaper recently, the Union government has initiated preparations for the 8th Economic Census, which is expected to be officially launched next year. The Economic Census is a vital tool that provides detailed data on the structure and operations of establishments across the country, offering insights into economic activity, ownership, and workforce engagement. This data is crucial for socioeconomic planning at the state and district levels. However, concern persists. The most recent data available is from the 6th Economic Census, which was conducted in 2013, with the results published in 2016. The 7th Economic