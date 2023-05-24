close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Supporting growth

Healthy bank balance sheets will enable investment

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Bank, Banking, PSBs
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das this week asked the directors of public-sector banks (PSBs) to further strengthen their governance and assurance functions, such as risk management and internal audits, so that they are able to identify and mitigate risks early. He also emphasised the need for PSBs to ensure continued financial and operational resilience. Notwithstanding this appeal for further improvement, the RBI would be pleased with the banking sector’s performance during a difficult year. The FY23 results of 37 listed commercial banks, including PSBs, indicate they have in aggregate managed the remarkable feat of improving the quality of their balance sheets, while expanding credit disbursement and generating much higher profits in a financial year that saw sharp interest rate hikes.
Part of this is perhaps due to the continued recovery of economic activities despite high inflation. It is also true that banks can, in general, profit
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Warning sign

No clean chits

Burden of proof

One-sided policymaking

Outreach at Hiroshima

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment RBI public sector banks PSBs

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Supporting growth

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

GST
1 min read
Premium

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Sebi
5 min read
Premium

The unsung hero

GST
6 min read
Premium

Warning sign

Lumpy skin disease
3 min read

Most Popular

Premium

The unsung hero

GST
6 min read
Premium

No clean chits

Adani
3 min read
Premium

Warning sign

Lumpy skin disease
3 min read
Premium

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Sebi
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

GST
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon