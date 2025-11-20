Sustainable development: Retrospective clearances threaten rule of law

The Supreme Court’s recall of its May 2025 ruling this week could reopen the door for retrospective environmental clearances (ECs) and marks a significant milestone in India’s environmental regulation. In earlier cases, such as Common Cause vs Union of India, it was made clear that a prior EC was mandatory. In Vanashakti vs Union of India, the court again ruled out post-facto ECs. Now, the Bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has recalled that decision, noting that the earlier order risked causing large financial losses, derailing major public projects, and creating uncertainty among developers.