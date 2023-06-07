close

Sustaining banking stability

Governance gaps must be avoided

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
One of the necessary conditions for attaining higher sustainable economic growth is financial stability. While risks to financial stability can emerge from a number of areas, it is important to maintain banking sector stability at all times. Since the Indian financial system is dominated by banks, the health of the banking system is also a key determinant in channelling financial savings. Further, as the system is dominated by public sector banks (PSBs), potential instability can have implications for government finances. It is also worth noting that the need for both internal and regulatory vigilance has increased tremendously because of technological developments. As witnessed in the US recently, any sign of material trouble can quickly lead to the withdrawal of deposits and push banks into insolvency. In this broad context of relevance and risks, remarks made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at a recent event organised for PSBs must be welcomed.
