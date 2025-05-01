Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Sustaining the rise: India's stock markets are hoping for the best outcomes

Sustaining the rise: India's stock markets are hoping for the best outcomes

The alternative scenario, however, is grimmer. The mere threat of tariffs has led to near-recessive conditions in the US and pulled down global growth

Stock markets, Indian markets
Premium

Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, were net buyers to the tune of ₹28,228 crore in April (they invested ₹37,585 crore in March), while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net ₹6,190 crore in the same month. (Image: Bloomberg)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s stock markets responded in counter-intuitive fashion to the tariff war and lukewarm corporate results. The Nifty was up 3.5 per cent month-on-month in April, despite a steep correction around the “Liberation Day”. Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, were net buyers to the tune of ₹28,228 crore in April (they invested ₹37,585 crore in March), while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net ₹6,190 crore in the same month. Retail investors were also net buyers in direct equity as well as via equity mutual funds. The markets, as a result, rebounded from the lows of the first half of
Topics : Stock Market stock markets Indian stock markets Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon