Sustaining the rise: India's stock markets are hoping for the best outcomes

India’s stock markets responded in counter-intuitive fashion to the tariff war and lukewarm corporate results. The Nifty was up 3.5 per cent month-on-month in April, despite a steep correction around the “Liberation Day”. Domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, were net buyers to the tune of ₹28,228 crore in April (they invested ₹37,585 crore in March), while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net ₹6,190 crore in the same month. Retail investors were also net buyers in direct equity as well as via equity mutual funds. The markets, as a result, rebounded from the lows of the first half of