Terms and conditions: The Pay Commission must consider all aspects

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), initiating the process for revising the pay of central-government employees. The pay revision will benefit about five million employees, including defence personnel, and about 6.9 million pensioners. The CPC will be headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former judge of the Supreme Court. Pulak Ghosh of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will serve as part-time member, while Pankaj Jain, secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will be member secretary to the CPC. The commission is expected