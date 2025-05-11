Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Terms of engagement: India resets rules for Pakistan with new red lines

Terms of engagement: India resets rules for Pakistan with new red lines

The limited military engagement last week would have likely provided plenty of information and data points that can be used to improve the readiness of the Indian armed forces

Besides diplomatic measures, India decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. India’s military response on May 7 was targeted, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. It struck terrorist infrastructure at nine locations. It neither damaged m

   India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an agreement and initiated a ceasefire. Although Pakistan is reported to have violated the terms on Saturday night itself, the situation can be expected to stabilise, facilitating the return of civilians in border areas.   The leadership of both countries must be commended for having reached an agreement. A prolonged conflict would not have helped either side. Nevertheless, as both sides return to the drawing board to assess the situation, it is worth noting that much has changed since the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 persons, including
