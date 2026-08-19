The cash paradox

Regulating the issue of banknotes was one of the main reasons for the establishment of the RBI in 1935. The central bank has been performing this function with the support of the banking system and other institutions. Currently, about 176 billion rupee notes are in circulation, which is much higher than what it is for dollars or euros, largely because the mix is tilted towards lower-denomination notes. This leads to a large volume of injection of new notes into the system and absorption of damaged ones. Every year 28-30 billion new notes are printed, and about 21 billion pieces are disposed of. It is always important that notes are of good quality and have the necessary security features. Running the currency system effectively is absolutely necessary to preserve monetary sovereignty. The RBI is now planning to issue polymer notes on a trial basis. This will help improve the durability of the note and would be economical over the long run.

As Mr Murmu noted, currency in circulation is growing at double-digit rates even as the share of cash in individual transactions is declining. This makes demand projections difficult for the RBI and complicates things in terms of production and distribution. Sustained demand for cash in the Indian economy must be debated. It is worth remembering that India had withdrawn high-value notes, worth about 86 per cent of currency in circulation by value, in 2016. Although the use of digital medium has increased since then, the demand for cash has not declined substantially. The cash -to -gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was 11.9 per cent in 2015-16. It went up to over 14 per cent in 2020-21 and was at 11 per cent in 2025-26. According to the data compiled by the Bank for International Settlements, the number in 2024 was at 7.9 per cent in the United States and about 3 per cent in the United Kingdom and Brazil.