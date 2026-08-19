The cash paradox
Regulating the issue of banknotes was one of the main reasons for the establishment of the RBI in 1935
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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There are several advantages of cash transactions. Settlement happens immediately, and there is no transaction cost. Besides, they preserve privacy. Digital transactions leave a trail and can be traced. Thus, there are reasons why people prefer using cash despite the significant expansion in digital mediums of transactions. The rapid increase in digital transactions, thanks to the phenomenal success of Unified Payments Interface, would intuitively suggest that the use of cash in the economy has declined. However, this is not the case. This aspect was recently highlighted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu in an address in Jakarta, Indonesia. He noted that despite the adoption of digital payments, cash in circulation had not declined, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, low-income groups and small businesses.