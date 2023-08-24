The right moves

The performance of several Indian youngsters at the chess World Cup has indicated they are already close to being world-beaters. In a Wimbledon-style format, four Indians made it to the quarterfinals. R Praggnanandhaa beat the world number 2 and world number 3 before losing in the finals to the world number 1, Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa also edged out his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in an epic quarterfinal battle. Gukesh D lost only to Carlsen and Vidit Gujrathi knocked out the world number 5 before making his own exit. This coordinated performance was not an accident. India has developed a chess ecosystem that discovers and nurture