Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / The rupee should be allowed to weaken to cushion impending trade impact

The rupee should be allowed to weaken to cushion impending trade impact

While it is to be hoped that the Indian government will continue to engage with the US, the prospect of a 50 per cent-plus tariff on US exports will have serious consequences for the Indian economy

Rupee, Indian Rupee
premium

Since India is running a lower CAD, the increase may not be alarming.| Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump has embarked on a policy path that has created uncertainty for the global economy at a level and scale not seen in recent decades. He has turned the basic understanding and global consensus on trade on its head. His trade policy aims to eliminate not only the overall trade deficit but also with individual countries. Fearing loss of access to the United States (US) market, several countries have agreed to sign one-sided trade deals with the US. India was one of the first to start negotiating with the US, but the two sides could
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment US tariff hikes Trump tariff hike Indian Economy Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon