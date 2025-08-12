The rupee should be allowed to weaken to cushion impending trade impact

American President Donald Trump has embarked on a policy path that has created uncertainty for the global economy at a level and scale not seen in recent decades. He has turned the basic understanding and global consensus on trade on its head. His trade policy aims to eliminate not only the overall trade deficit but also with individual countries. Fearing loss of access to the United States (US) market, several countries have agreed to sign one-sided trade deals with the US. India was one of the first to start negotiating with the US, but the two sides could