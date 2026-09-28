The spirit of liquor bans

Recent experience with prohibition in states largely reflects this pattern. In Haryana, then Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s 21-month experiment with prohibition in 1996 not only cost the state an estimated ₹1,300 crore in forgone revenue, it also encouraged the creation of a violent liquor-smuggling mafia, caused an upsurge in deaths from illicit liquor consumption, and resulted in the loss of thousands of direct and indirect jobs associated with the liquor trade. To compensate for the revenue loss, the state raised the prices of basic services — such as bus fares — and taxes on petrol. Not surprisingly, the policy cost Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas Party seats in subsequent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In Bihar, where Nitish Kumar won the gratitude of women by imposing prohibition in 2016, the results have been suboptimal. A study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research said the ban had failed to reduce crimes against women. On the contrary, the state has seen an upsurge in crime owing to an exponential expansion of illicit liquor networks. Before the ban, liquor accounted for 14 per cent of the state’s own revenue, a sizeable sum to forgo for a state that tops the poverty charts, even as expenditure on (futile) enforcement burgeoned. As regards Gujarat, the court pointed to the consistent failure to prevent hooch-related deaths. It said the state had witnessed 10 major hooch tragedies since the its formation. Those claimed the lives of over 600 people. That apart, any visitor to the state can attest to the ease of accessing liquor, thanks to the existence of a well-oiled illegal supply chain.