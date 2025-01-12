Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Threat or opportunity: India needs to be prepared for AI-driven changes

Threat or opportunity: India needs to be prepared for AI-driven changes

A recent study by Bloomberg Intelligence indicates that jobs in banking and finance are among the most vulnerable to AI induction

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India’s share tripled from 8
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As artificial intelligence (AI) makes inroads, Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that employment opportunities in only three sectors are likely to remain robust in the face of the AI onslaught. A recent study by Bloomberg Intelligence indicates that jobs in banking and finance are among the most vulnerable to AI induction. This is in line with a report by Citi in June, which estimated AI is likely to displace more jobs across the banking industry than in any other sector. It estimated 54 per cent of jobs in banking had a high potential to be automated. Recent trends in software
Topics : Artificial intelligence Bill Gates Banking finance sector Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon