To 2024 and beyond

Independence Day speeches by Prime Ministers from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi have always served multiple purposes. They have laid out a policy pathway for the future, addressed specific ongoing political issues, and made a case for the incumbent government’s priorities and performance. Some, however, have been more political than others — often when a general election is looming on the horizon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech on Tuesday was unquestionably one of those speeches. He made a case for his government’s achievements since it was elected in 2014, and laid out three &ld