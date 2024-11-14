Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Trump trade wars: Significant impact on global growth and trade dynamics

Trump trade wars: Significant impact on global growth and trade dynamics

In some ways Mr Trump's actions are reflective of the mainstream of the US political class's opinion about trade at the moment

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The election of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States (US) has rendered the future of world trade uncertain. Mr Trump has been an outspoken advocate of greater protectionism for longer than he has been in politics. He is convinced that the global-trade system has been set up to give the US, in particular, a bad deal. While he thinks that China has been the biggest offender in this respect, he has not been shy of accusing India and others of getting disproportionate benefits at the cost of the US, either. However, it is worth noting that
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Donald Trump US economic growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon