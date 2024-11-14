Trump trade wars: Significant impact on global growth and trade dynamics

The election of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States (US) has rendered the future of world trade uncertain. Mr Trump has been an outspoken advocate of greater protectionism for longer than he has been in politics. He is convinced that the global-trade system has been set up to give the US, in particular, a bad deal. While he thinks that China has been the biggest offender in this respect, he has not been shy of accusing India and others of getting disproportionate benefits at the cost of the US, either. However, it is worth noting that