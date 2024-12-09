Turning the page: Focus on external front new RBI governor's first test

After much anticipation, the Union government on Monday appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra next governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The term of incumbent Governor Shaktikanta Das ends today. Mr Malhotra, an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, with a master’s degree in public policy from Princeton University, is a 1990 batch officer of the elite Indian Administrative Service. Interestingly, the government for the second time in a row has chosen a career bureaucrat and not a professional economist to lead the RBI. The decision may have been motivated by the experience of Mr Das’