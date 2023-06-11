Unable to connect

The recent Cabinet decision to offer the financial package to BSNL, which was incorporated in September 2000, was not the first instance of such a bailout. This was, in fact, the third since 2019. In October 2019, it was given Rs 69,000 cr

Another lifeline, in the form of a financial package worth more than Rs 89,000 crore, will keep state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) going amid stiff competition from top private players, such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But, it’s never a good idea to throw good money after bad. Telecom has been identified as one of the four strategic sectors by the government, ruling out full privatisation. That, however, should not be a premise for the Centre to give such handouts to BSNL, which has been piling up financial losses and losing subscribers despite starting out as a monopoly in the market in which it operated and enjoying spectrum allocation without participating in the auction process, among other advantages.