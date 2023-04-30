Under construction

An analysis of data put out by the Infrast

The Central government is pushing infrastructure development in a big way. In the current year’s Budget, for instance, the allocation for capital expenditure has been increased by 37 per cent to Rs 10 trillion. Since India has struggled because of deficient infrastructure, which increased the cost of doing business and affected competitiveness, higher capital expenditure will be vital for growth. Besides, given that aggregate demand remains weak, which is not encouraging the private sector to invest, intuitively, it makes sense for the government to invest, which would help push up growth and create employment. Better infrastructure over time will also increase overall efficiency and enable higher sustainable growth over the medium term. However, the objectives of higher capital expenditure can be significantly undermined if the government is not able to implement projects on time, as seems to be the case.