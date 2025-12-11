Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / US policy differences will require monitoring as Fed rate cuts spark debate

US policy differences will require monitoring as Fed rate cuts spark debate

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his remarks, said the policy interest rate was now in neutral territory, which means it is neither expansionary nor contractionary

US Federal Reserve, Fed
premium

Credit: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States (US) Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered the policy interest rate, the target range for the federal funds rate, by 25 basis points to 3.5-3.75 per cent, taking the total reduction in the current cycle to 175 basis points. Since there had been some doubt in financial markets about the rate action, the delivery of a rate cut pushed stock prices higher. However, the market’s doubt was not unfounded. Two members of the committee voted against the decision to cut, while President Donald Trump’s recent appointee, Stephen Miran, wanted
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment US Fed monetary policy US Federal Reserve
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon