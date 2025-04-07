Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / US tariff turmoil: RBI MPC needs to gauge the effect of uncertainty

US tariff turmoil: RBI MPC needs to gauge the effect of uncertainty

The challenge for the MPC is to gauge how this heightened level of uncertainty will affect growth and inflation dynamics in India, which will form the basis of its policy decision

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

The challenge for the MPC is to gauge how this heightened level of uncertainty will affect growth and inflation dynamics in India, which will form the basis of its policy decision. (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The policy environment for the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), meeting this week for the first time this financial year, has become enormously complex owing to global uncertainties. Last week, the United States imposed reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners. A 10 per cent base tariff now applies to all countries. Besides, it has imposed additional tariffs on countries with a higher trade surplus. Imports from India, for instance, will attract a tariff of 26 per cent. China has been slapped with a reciprocal tariff of 34 per cent, which, after including the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion RBI MPC Meeting MPC US tariffs Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon