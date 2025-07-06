Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waiting for India-US deal: The trade outlook remains uncertain amid delays

Nearly half of India's population depend directly or indirectly on agriculture for livelihood. There are also concerns in India about genetically modified food items that the US wants to push

As far as India is concerned, it remains unclear when a deal could be reached. Indian negotiators are reported to be back in the country, which indicates that India and the US may not cross the finish line by July 9.

Even with the July 9 deadline just a few days away, it is unclear whether India and the United States (US) will be able to reach a mutually beneficial trade deal within the given timeframe. US President Donald Trump last week said that he had signed letters for about 12 countries with tariff details, which would be sent on Monday.  Mr Trump has also said that tariffs could be much higher — up to 70 per cent — and would be effective from August 1. This could also mean that the US is keeping the door open for negotiation
