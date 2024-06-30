Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Welcome regulation

Sebi's new rules and clarifications will aid market operations

Sebi
Premium

Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week made significant changes to regulations at its board meeting. Regulations for voluntary delisting were relaxed, the framework for the entry and exit of futures and options (F&Os) was changed, and the code of conduct of “finfluencers” was tightened. The “Additional Disclosure Framework” for certain categories of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was also eased.
 
Companies that wish to delist may use an alternative to reverse book building (RBB) in the newly introduced “fixed price process”. A fixed price offer must be at least at a 15 per cent

Also Read

PremiumFDI

Course correction

PremiumNew Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Looking ahead

PremiumTelecom tower

Right approach

Premiumexport import trade

Worldwide sales

Premiumunskilled worker, job, employment

Employment puzzle

Topics : SEBI Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon