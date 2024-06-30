Welcome regulation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week made significant changes to regulations at its board meeting. Regulations for voluntary delisting were relaxed, the framework for the entry and exit of futures and options (F&Os) was changed, and the code of conduct of “finfluencers” was tightened. The “Additional Disclosure Framework” for certain categories of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was also eased.



Companies that wish to delist may use an alternative to reverse book building (RBB) in the newly introduced “fixed price process”. A fixed price offer must be at least at a 15 per cent