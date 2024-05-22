Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Women employment

Indian economy poses structural constraints

women employment women at work
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The quarterly bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for January to March 2024 (Q4FY24), released recently, had interesting findings regarding women and their state in India’s labour market. In terms of involvement in the workforce, the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in urban areas increased from 22.7 per cent in Q42022-23 to 25.6 per cent in Q42023-24. Since 2022, a steady uptick in the female LFPR is visible. It is now at an all-time high since the PLFS was launched in 2017-18. Besides, the female unemployment rate in urban areas has been declining since 2022. It decreased
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment PLFS survey women employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon