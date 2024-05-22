Women employment

The quarterly bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for January to March 2024 (Q4FY24), released recently, had interesting findings regarding women and their state in India’s labour market. In terms of involvement in the workforce, the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in urban areas increased from 22.7 per cent in Q42022-23 to 25.6 per cent in Q42023-24. Since 2022, a steady uptick in the female LFPR is visible. It is now at an all-time high since the PLFS was launched in 2017-18. Besides, the female unemployment rate in urban areas has been declining since 2022. It decreased