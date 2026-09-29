Best of BS Opinion: Durable growth is rarely built on a narrow base
Today's Best of BS Opinion weighs GCC expansion, liquor prohibition, jobs and growth, corporate India, and India's economic roadmap
Reetesh Anand
premium
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Growth can look impressive from the top. A few cities attract global capability centres, large companies report strong profits, headline employment numbers appear decent, and governments reach for bold policy instruments when social problems demand action. But durable growth is rarely built on a narrow base. It has to spread — across cities, workers, enterprises and institutions — if it is to become resilient and inclusive.