Best of BS opinion: Lessons from the Wayanad tragedy, banking for growth

The components of animal spirits. How to protect environment and livelihoods. And credit data reporting.

Ajay Shah does not see much harm in policy reversals. What matters are policy outcomes, shaped by harmony and optimism.

Sunita Narain derives lessons from the Wayanad tragedy.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay : Consumer awareness and education about credit discipline and history is a challenge not only for credit penetration but also for driving financial inclusion. Consumer awareness of credit information should always be on the radar of both lenders and credit bureaus.