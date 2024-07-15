Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Maintaining regulatory balance, marker of development

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

RBI
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Niti Aayog’s latest Sustainable Development Goals India Index is undoubtedly an invaluable exercise in cooperative federalism, and the evidence of a reduction in multi-dimensional poverty in the report is heartening. But the exercise is essentially an inward-looking, comparative picture of the country’s social and development progress. Measured against global, even Asian, standards, India lags on almost all parameters. Reconciling these varying pictures may require raising the standards on which states are judged to more realistic levels, the top edit argues. Read it here

The second edit outlines lessons for the start-up ecosystem from Amazon

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
