Best of BS Opinion: NEET's problems, changing dynamics of banking, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Excessive centralisation in medical-college admissions. Heat becoming deadlier. And changing dynamics in Indian banking. Today’s reading


Ajay Shah & Vijay Kelkar have an answer to our NEET problems. Best private hospitals can contribute to our medical education.

Sunita Narain describes what this summer has taught us.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: One feature of Indian banking is constant: High bad loans in agriculture. Can provisioning increase here? It’s tough.


If the flood is declared a national problem, how will it benefit us? Rather, foreigners will stop

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

