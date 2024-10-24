Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Rising passive incomes: Companies favour financial investments over assets

Rising passive incomes: Companies favour financial investments over assets

A shift in focus towards private investment is required to sustain the growth momentum. This should be a concern for policymakers

corporate returns
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Kavita Rao
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy has faced a number of shocks in recent years — both strategic and exogenous. These are argued to have had an impact on the structure of the economy and on the forms of organisation of economic activity. For instance, it is suggested that these shocks may have resulted in a negative impact on the unorganised or informal sector, implying an expansion in the formal sector. Given the challenges in measuring the scale of economic activity in the informal sector, such hypotheses are difficult to test. However, recently initiated efforts for gross domestic product (GDP) base revision, along
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Economic Survey BS Opinion Indian Economy Corporate growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon