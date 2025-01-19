10 yrs of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Gains in gender ratio, hurdles persist

Launched in just 100 districts on January 22, 2015, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme — a nationwide “saving the girl child and educating her” campaign of the Narendra Modi government’s first term — has since expanded to cover the entire country with broader goals, such as improving menstrual health and promoting sports participation among girls.

The scheme was launched in response to the alarming decline in the sex ratio at birth, a critical indicator tied to deeply ingrained practices such as sex-selective abortions and female infanticide. The 2012 Nirbhaya case also contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s)