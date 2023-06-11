close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

2024 LS polls: Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda

Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda for the 2024 polls and iron out rough spots over areas where regional parties and the Congress contest for the same turf

Archis Mohan
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)
Premium

Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Contradictions abound in the path to Opposition unity, some of which the Opposition leaders will discuss in Patna on June 23. Most other concerns could be resolved in subsequent meetings. Several could likely remain unsettled.
Opposition strategists will need to agree on a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls and iron out rough spots over areas where regional parties and the Congress contest for the same turf, whether LS constituencies in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and West Bengal or their outreach to castes and communities that do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress’ Karnataka win, where it promised to restore 4 per cent job reservation for Muslims and threatened to ban the Popular Front of India and Bajrang Dal, regional parties, like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in UP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal
Or

Also Read

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Mikes of opposition silenced; media under attack in India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

17th Lok Sabha likely to be shortest since 1952, says PRS report

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Topics : AAP Lok Sabha Politics

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

Farooq Abdullah, Omar, mehbooba mufti, article 370, j&k
2 min read

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

Bhupesh Baghel
2 min read

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon