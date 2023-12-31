Elections in 41 countries in 2024: Impact on world politics, economy

Not only in India but billions across the world will cast their vote in 2024. Electorates in at least 41 countries, representing 42 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product ($44.2 trillion) and 41 per cent of its population (3.2 billion), will have the chance to elect new leaders.

Elections are set to be conducted with varying degrees of fairness in several neighbouring countries of India, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The US, the UK, Taiwan, and South Africa are headed for crucial elections, as will Russia and the 27-member European Union.

In India, if successful in the