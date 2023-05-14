close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

When CM M K Stalin reshuffled the Cabinet last week, moving Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to the relatively less-important portfolio of information technology (IT), many eyebrows went up

Shine Jacob Chennai
palanivel thiaga rajan
Premium

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (pictured) was largely considered one of the best finance ministers in Tamil Nadu’s recent history. It wasn’t simply his credentials (engineering and business degrees from prestigious universities in India and the US, including the Sloan School of Business at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2001) that drew attention to him, but also his practical experience.
PTR (as he is colloquially known) had attempted to turn around the state’s finances in the two years since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government took office in 2021.
He has a background in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and as senior managing director of global foreign exchange and money markets at Singapore’s Standard Chartered Bank. This gave PTR a ‘rockstar’ image at the time.
Or

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

DMK files review petition against top court order upholding 10% EWS quota

DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history

Foreign banks: Was Rajan's mention of reciprocity the deal breaker?

Fighting battles, winning wars: Rajasthan syndrome haunts Karnataka Cong

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for debacle in Karnataka

Modi wave is over...: Sanjay Raut after Congress' win in Karnataka polls

Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Kejriwal in national capital

Topics : Politics DMK Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Fighting battles, winning wars: Rajasthan syndrome haunts Karnataka Cong

Congress
6 min read

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Narendra Modi
5 min read

BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for debacle in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
3 min read

Modi wave is over...: Sanjay Raut after Congress' win in Karnataka polls

Sanjay Raut
3 min read

Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Kejriwal in national capital

Aaditya Thackeray, Kejriwal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Congress
3 min read

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Narendra Modi
5 min read

Stage set for Cong meet in K'taka, new CM likely to take oath on Monday

Congress
1 min read

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

After delivering K'taka, Cong strategist Kanugolu looks for victory in MP

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon