Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

Sanatan Dharma in our veins, won't be silent if sentiments hurt: Bommai

Punjab CM Mann dares Opposition parties for a 'live debate on all issues'

Will meet CM to discuss toll hike issue, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Caste survey: A political pawn in a player's game ahead of Assembly polls

Assembly polls: How do Chhattisgarh, Mizoram fare in economic parameters?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

‘Vote ki chot’ (assault on the vote) is set to become the central campaign point for the National Mission for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) in the upcoming five Assembly elections.

Protest demanding the restoration of OPS in New Delhi (File Photo: PTI)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com