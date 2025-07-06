At 90, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's succession test begins

At least two Union ministers, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China, and several legislators were present at the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on Sunday. Messages wishing him a long life and endorsing his decision to entrust the Gaden Phodrang Trust with the sole authority to recognise the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama poured in from around the world.

However, questions persisted whether India will be able to resist pressure from Beijing on the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

As the Dalai Lama sat on a dais — with portraits of Mahatma