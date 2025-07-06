Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / At 90, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's succession test begins

At 90, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's succession test begins

The Indian government joins the Tibetan spiritual leader's birthday celebrations amid growing scrutiny over his succession and Beijing exerting pressure to control the reincarnation process

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju (left) and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh with spiritual leader Dalai Lama (centre) during the latter’s birthday celebrations in Dharamshala. Several Indians, including former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao and educatio
premium

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju (left) and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh with spiritual leader Dalai Lama (centre) during the latter’s birthday celebrations in Dharamshala. Several Indians, including former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, have urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least two Union ministers, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China, and several legislators were present at the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on Sunday. Messages wishing him a long life and endorsing his decision to entrust the Gaden Phodrang Trust with the sole authority to recognise the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama poured in from around the world. 
However, questions persisted whether India will be able to resist pressure from Beijing on the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader.
  As the Dalai Lama sat on a dais — with portraits of Mahatma
Topics : Dalai Lama Dalai Lama on Nehru Dalai Lama on India India China tension
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon