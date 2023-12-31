'Awami League has found way to create illusion of multiparty election'

Sreeradha Datta, professor, OP Jindal Global University and non-resident senior fellow, ISAS, National University of Singapore, tells Aditi Phadnis how this week’s general elections in Bangladesh could turn out to be a friendly contest for the ruling Awami League (AL). Edited excerpts:

The Opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has said it will not participate in the general elections in Bangladesh on January 7. In a seemingly Opposition-less election, who do you see as the primary Opposition?

In the past few days, several Awami League leaders have been mentioning in the public and on social media about the large number