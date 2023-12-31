Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Awami League has found way to create illusion of multiparty election'

Sreeradha Datta tells how this week's general elections in Bangladesh could turn out to be a friendly contest for the ruling Awami League

Sreeradha Datta
Premium

Sreeradha Datta, professor, OP Jindal Global University and non-resident senior fellow, ISAS, National University of Singapore

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Sreeradha Datta, professor, OP Jindal Global University and non-resident senior fellow, ISAS, National University of Singapore, tells Aditi Phadnis how this week’s general elections in Bangladesh could turn out to be a friendly contest for the ruling Awami League (AL). Edited excerpts: 


The Opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has said it will not participate in the general elections in Bangladesh on January 7. In a seemingly Opposition-less election, who do you see as the primary Opposition?

In the past few days, several Awami League leaders have been mentioning in the public and on social media about the large number

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

In position, but not ready: Karnataka's political turmoil ahead of LS Polls

Elections in 41 countries in 2024: Impact on world politics, economy

Putin lauds Russian unity in New Year's address as war shadows celebration

After setback in assembly polls, Cong braces for make-or-break in 2024

Give Rs 50 lakh, jobs to kin of people killed in police probe: PDP's Mufti

Topics : Awami League rally attack Bangladesh Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon