Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Backchannel diplomacy: Untying INDIA's Gordian knot of brinkmanship

As the 'backroom boys' convene to ensure constituents gather in Mumbai for the bloc's third summit, several trends have emerged since the inaugural meeting in Patna. ARCHIS MOHAN writes

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee
Premium

The challenge for INDIA during its August 31 meet would be determining the salience that leaders such as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal believe they deserve

Archis Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Swift backchannel communications among the strategists of the 26-party Opposition bloc succeeded in untangling the brinkmanship knots of some of its leaders, thereby staying on an even keel within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance over the past week.

As they convene to ensure that constituents gather in Mumbai for the third summit at the end of the month, with some deliverables and no further attrition, several trends have emerged since their inaugural meeting in Patna two months ago.

Also Read

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

NDA in New Delhi vs opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

AAP, BJP tussle over Delhi governance law will mark new fault lines

Logo of opposition 'INDIA' bloc likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet

Cong prez Kharge reconstitutes CWC, inducts Sachin Pilot in 39-member list

Parl panel members seek schedule revision to discuss key criminal law bills

BJP, Cong leaders to visit T'gana, with polls to be held in few months

Topics : Opposition parties All India Trinamool Congress Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon