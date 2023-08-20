Backchannel diplomacy: Untying INDIA's Gordian knot of brinkmanship

Swift backchannel communications among the strategists of the 26-party Opposition bloc succeeded in untangling the brinkmanship knots of some of its leaders, thereby staying on an even keel within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance over the past week.

As they convene to ensure that constituents gather in Mumbai for the third summit at the end of the month, with some deliverables and no further attrition, several trends have emerged since their inaugural meeting in Patna two months ago.