close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Caste survey: A political pawn in a player's game ahead of Assembly polls

Is Nitish's masterstroke a strategic checkmate against BJP's Hindutva-welfarism mix? ARCHIS MOHAN writes

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
In contrast to the Congress, which has dived headlong into calling for a nationwide caste census, making the demand to breach the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservations its

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Chattisgarh Assembly polls: ECI launches app for voters to check details

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

Will meet CM to discuss toll hike issue, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Punjab CM Mann dares Opposition parties for a 'live debate on all issues'

Sanatan Dharma in our veins, won't be silent if sentiments hurt: Bommai

Tejashwi rejects charge that caste survey data was manipulated to suit RJD

Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

Topics : Narendra Modi Assembly polls Reservation Opposition parties Opposition

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon