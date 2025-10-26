Chhattisgarh at 25: Going strong, but still has a lot on its plate

Born out of a long-standing demand for autonomy and focused governance, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000. Mineral-rich, but lagging in social indicators, the creation of the state was approved by the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Formed by tabling the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, in the parliament, the new state comprised 16 districts represented by 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and five Rajya Sabha seats.

With tribal communities making nearly one-third of its population, initially 34 of the 90 Assembly seats were reserved for