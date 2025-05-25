Code, not clout: Congress brings QR-based ticket process to Bihar

The Assembly elections in Bihar are not due until October–November this year, yet political parties have already begun gearing up. In a first, the Congress has introduced a quick response (QR) code system to streamline the application process for prospective candidates.

A QR code — essentially a coded graphic that can be scanned using a smartphone — connects users to digital content. In the context of elections, it links physical materials with online resources, providing instant access to documents and data.

At a press conference in Patna earlier this month, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram outlined how the process would work: