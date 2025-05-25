Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Code, not clout: Congress brings QR-based ticket process to Bihar

Code, not clout: Congress brings QR-based ticket process to Bihar

Congress has introduced QR-based candidate applications in Bihar for transparency in ticket distribution. Aditi Phadnis looks at the rationale and challenges

Bihar state Congress leaders during the launch of the QR code for applying for ticket Photo: @INCBIhar
Bihar state Congress leaders during the launch of the QR code for applying for ticket. (Photo: @INCBihar)

Aditi Phadnis
Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

The Assembly elections in Bihar are not due until October–November this year, yet political parties have already begun gearing up. In a first, the Congress has introduced a quick response (QR) code system to streamline the application process for prospective candidates. 
A QR code — essentially a coded graphic that can be scanned using a smartphone — connects users to digital content. In the context of elections, it links physical materials with online resources, providing instant access to documents and data.
At a press conference in Patna earlier this month, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram outlined how the process would work:
