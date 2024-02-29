Deciphering Naveen Patnaik: What is Odisha CM's political grammar?

In April 2019, in the run-up to the elections to Odisha’s 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah likened the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government to a “burnt transformer”. A couple of weeks later, addressing a public meeting at Kendrapara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Odia people to accord a befitting farewell to their Chief Minister.



Patnaik met the BJP’s onslaught with an equanimous question to the state’s electorate, “Apana mane khushi ta (are you happy)?” In response, they elected a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government with him at its helm, for