Electoral bond disclosures: BJP gets lion's share from listed companies

70 per cent of electoral bond flows went to the saffron party

Printing of electoral bonds to be top-secret affair
Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have got the lion’s share of electoral donations from listed companies, ahead of the general elections this year.
 
A Business Standard analysis of electoral bond data, collated by tracker myneta.info, shows BJP’s total share at 72.4 per cent in 2023 and 2024. The analysis is based on a sample of 68 companies for which data was compiled from Capitaline which matched the donor names made available by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC on Thursday released identification numbers which match donations

Topics : Electoral Bond Lok Sabha elections Indian companies

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

