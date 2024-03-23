Electoral bond disclosures: BJP gets lion's share from listed companies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have got the lion’s share of electoral donations from listed companies, ahead of the general elections this year.







ALSO READ: Electoral bond disclosures: Mapping the changing dynamics of donations A Business Standard analysis of electoral bond data, collated by tracker myneta.info, shows BJP’s total share at 72.4 per cent in 2023 and 2024. The analysis is based on a sample of 68 companies for which data was compiled from Capitaline which matched the donor names made available by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC on Thursday released identification numbers which match donations