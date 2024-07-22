Elusive quest for clarity: Politics is hotting up ahead of J&K elections

As the Supreme Court’s September 30 deadline looms, the prolonged ambiguity surrounding the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls appears dissipating fast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion in Srinagar on Yoga Day that election preparations had commenced was bolstered by the Election Commission’s subsequent order to revise electoral rolls. The electoral body is yet to announce the polling date.



The recent Lok Sabha poll results were on expected lines in J&K. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its sway in the Jammu region, winning the Udhampur and Jammu seats, while the National Conference (NC) secured two of the