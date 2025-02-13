Fear of tighter US visa regulations keeps temples, consultancies busy

As the White House signals it might become harder for Indians to legally live and work in the United States, business is booming for those who provide support services to secure the US visa. These range from coaching centres that prep potential long-term visitors in English language proficiency to temples that provide divine intervention.

Footfalls at the Shree Siddhi Peeth Chamatkari Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi’s Neb Sarai have increased, especially since January 20, when Donald Trump was sworn in as US president. Hanuman, the ultimate world traveller — after all, he travelled to a foreign country with no documents