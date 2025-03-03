From Telangana to Gujarat, states compete fiercely for new-age investments

In the peak hours of July 9, 2021, a private jet remained on standby at Cochin International Airport, with instructions to be ready for takeoff at a moment’s notice. The flight manifest had one very important passenger — Sabu M Jacob, chairman and managing director of Kitex, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of children’s garments.

This, however, was not the start of yet another jet-setting meeting of a wealthy business executive. It was a coup, of sorts.

In a rare showdown between an industrialist and a state government, Jacob had publicly criticised the Kerala government earlier that week, accusing it of