Home / Politics / Fulfilling poll promises an arduous task for INDIA bloc in Jharkhand

Fulfilling poll promises an arduous task for INDIA bloc in Jharkhand

The JMM-led INDIA bloc in Jharkhand had announced guarantees for the people of the state, including transfer payments, in its manifesto

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar (right) as he stakes claim to form the new government after winning 56 of the 81 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls, in Ranchi on Sunday. (PHOTO: PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

The handsome victory of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and others, over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand comes at a price — keeping the promises made in the election manifesto.
  The bloc came up with a collective manifesto comprising seven guarantees. They involved freebies and transfer payments.
  One of those guarantees included increasing the honorarium under the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojna (MMSY) from the existing Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women aged 18 to 50. Earlier, the government had reduced the minimum age
