Go, Goa, Gone: Bhumi Adhikarini Bill may once again stir pot of identity

Congress govt in Karnataka in deep slumber, says former CM Yediyurappa

CWC meet: Rahul stresses on ideological clarity, focus on people's issues

Facing economic slowdown, PM not worried about unemployment: Youth Congress

My dream to see Cong in Telangana, will work for all sections: Sonia Gandhi

Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Opposition unity: Is well begun, half done?

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

The calm of Goa’s mornings is disrupted by the cawing of crows, the chatter of squirrels, and the toot of bicycle horns. Carrying their precious cargo in deep cane baskets

Pao seller Jawed from Patna and others like him could become collateral damage of politics around an identity battle PHOTO: Aditi Phadnis

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com