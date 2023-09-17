close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Go, Goa, Gone: Bhumi Adhikarini Bill may once again stir pot of identity

Bhumi Adhikarini Bill is expected to ignite debates, provoke questions & controversies that simmer beneath the surface in this tiny emerald land: who qualifies as a Goan, and who does not?

pao
Premium

Pao seller Jawed from Patna and others like him could become collateral damage of politics around an identity battle PHOTO: Aditi Phadnis

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
The calm of Goa’s mornings is disrupted by the cawing of crows, the chatter of squirrels, and the toot of bicycle horns. Carrying their precious cargo in deep cane baskets

Also Read

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

Opposition unity: Is well begun, half done?

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Opposition and allies urge govt to take up women's reservation Bill

My dream to see Cong in Telangana, will work for all sections: Sonia Gandhi

Facing economic slowdown, PM not worried about unemployment: Youth Congress

CWC meet: Rahul stresses on ideological clarity, focus on people's issues

Congress govt in Karnataka in deep slumber, says former CM Yediyurappa

Topics : Goa Patna Opposition parties Politics in India Politics of polarisation

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon