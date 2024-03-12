Govt making 100-day plan for new term, could rejig role of ministries

The government is making a 100-day plan that could rejig ministries, confident that it will return to power in elections whose dates are yet to be announced. It is the third time since 2009 that such a plan is being made and the first to be conceptualised so early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked the secretaries of all ministries and departments to prepare the plan, much before the new government is sworn in. The current Lok Sabha’s term ends on June 16, 2024, so elections have to be completed before that.

Modi took ownership of the agenda