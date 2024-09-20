Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi's Chief Minister on Tuesday, two days after he was released from prison on bail. Kejriwal had announced his intention to resign over the weekend, saying he would take the post again only if the people of Delhi gave him a "certificate of honesty".

AAP made its electoral debut in 2013 Delhi assembly elections and has governed the national capital since, focussing on welfare measures such as affordable electricity and water for residents. Kejriwal spent five months in jail in connection with a now-scrapped liquor sales policy. He