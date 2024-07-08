Impact on southern politics from GOP's move to field Priyanka in Wayanad

In Kerala’s Wayanad, the echoes of political legacies and familial ties reverberate as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, gears up for a new chapter in her political journey — as candidate in a Lok Sabha election bypoll. Her first run-in with electoral politics dates back to 1999, supporting her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Amethi and family loyalist Satish Sharma in Rae Bareli.



It was then that she made an impassioned plea to Rae Bareli’s voters, urging them to reject her uncle Arun Nehru, who was contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. “How dare