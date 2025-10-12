In Karnataka, BJP-JDS alliance appears to be fraying at the edges

Last week, H D Deve Gowda held a press conference to denounce the state Congress government’s handling of the floods in North Karnataka. The 92-year-old founder of the Janata Dal Secular, former Prime Minister, and former Karnataka Chief Minister used the occasion to make another point: “There will be no threat to the (National Democratic) Alliance in any polls, including panchayat and assembly. My relationship with PM Narendra Modi will never change. Our ties are good, and in the past 10 years, I have never once spoken lightly of him.”

He added, as if to underscore the JDS’s political autonomy,