Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / In Karnataka, BJP-JDS alliance appears to be fraying at the edges

In Karnataka, BJP-JDS alliance appears to be fraying at the edges

The BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka appears to be fraying at the edges ahead to the crucial civic polls, even as Modi and Deve Gowda share a strong rapport

H D Deve Gowda
premium

Photo: X/ H D Deve Gowda

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, H D Deve Gowda held a press conference to denounce the state Congress government’s handling of the floods in North Karnataka. The 92-year-old founder of the Janata Dal Secular, former Prime Minister, and former Karnataka Chief Minister used the occasion to make another point: “There will be no threat to the (National Democratic) Alliance in any polls, including panchayat and assembly. My relationship with PM Narendra Modi will never change. Our ties are good, and in the past 10 years, I have never once spoken lightly of him.”
 
He added, as if to underscore the JDS’s political autonomy,
Topics : Politics News Karnataka BJP JDS
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon