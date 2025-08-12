India's cities face governance gaps due to delayed urban elections: Report

A recent study has noted rampant delays in elections to Urban Local Governments (ULGs) across the country, with as many as 61 per cent of ULGs across 17 states experiencing such postponements in recent years. The study has sought to identify critical ‘delay hotspots’ and recommended reforms, including that the proposed Constitution amendment on simultaneous polls should encompass amending existing laws to ensure timely elections for ULGs as well.

Janaagraha, a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit institution working to transform the quality of life in India’s cities and towns, conducted the study, which it released on August 6. The report, Delays in Urban